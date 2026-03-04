Crisis in Hormuz: U.S.–Iran Tensions Disrupt Global Oil Supply

A U.S. military strike on an Iranian warship has intensified the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, further impacting shipping in the critical Strait of Hormuz. This key maritime route, essential for Middle East oil and gas exports, is now paralysed, affecting economies worldwide.

In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged naval escorts for ships exporting from the region to mitigate escalating energy costs. Meanwhile, countries like Qatar and Iraq have had to cut production due to storage issues and attacks, adding to the turmoil.

Global markets are reeling, with prices climbing and supply chains straining to adapt. Countries in Asia, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil, are scrambling to find alternative supplies, highlighting the geopolitical tensions that threaten to disrupt worldwide energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)