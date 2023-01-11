Left Menu

Jio True 5G now live in 101 cities, 6 in Tamil Nadu

Speaking at the event in Coimbatore, Mano Thangaraj, said, "I am happy to launch Jio's True 5G services in Tamil Nadu. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of TN."

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:10 IST
Representational image (Photo/Jio). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu IT Minister T. Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday announced the launch of Reliance Jio's 5G services in six cities in Tamil Nadu. Six cities namely Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore, have access to True 5G services, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 101 across the nation. Speaking at the event in Coimbatore, Mano Thangaraj, said, "I am happy to launch Jio's True 5G services in Tamil Nadu. 5G services, in the long run, will bring transformational benefits for people of TN."

"Tamil Nadu government has special focus on the startup ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services in the state will give a great boost to the start-ups here that are working on new technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), blockchain, AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning and data analytics in Tamil Nadu," the minister said. A Jio spokesperson said the company invested over Rs 40,000 crore for deploying the 5G network in Tamil Nadu and provided employment to almost 1 lakh people in Tamil Nadu, directly and indirectly. "This shows our commitment towards the State."

According to the company, Jio demonstrated the benefits of 5G in the field of health care, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (AR-VR) device -- Jio Glass. Jio spokesperson said, "We are excited to expand Jio True 5G in six more cities in Tamil Nadu. Soon, Jio True 5G network will be present across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu. By December 2023 every village and town of TN will have Jio's True 5G services."

With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, the spokesperson said Tamil Nadu is not just getting the best telecommunication network, it will also open new growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, health care, IT and the SME business. "Jio True 5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real-time basis and will assist the rapid reach of government schemes to the last mile user." Starting today, the company said Jio users in the six cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at over 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost. (ANI)

