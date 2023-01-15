Plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal, some bodies recovered - official, state TV
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:45 IST
An aircraft carrying 72 people crashed in western Pokhara in Nepal Pokhara on Sunday, an airport official said.
State television reported some bodies had been recovered from the crash site in the west of the small Himalayan country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
