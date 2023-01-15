Left Menu

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently
World Economic Forum (Photo/weforum.org). Image Credit: ANI
Davos-Klosters [Switzerland], January 15 (ANI) The theme for this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, to be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 20, will be 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'. The congregation of experts, academics, investors, political and business leaders will discuss some of the pressing issues, such as the Ukraine war crisis, global inflation, climate change, the world is facing and promote innovative solutions.

Global leaders taking part include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Africa President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Swiss President Alain Berset and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin. There will be strong participation of leaders from India. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani and R K Singh are expected to attend the meeting while chief ministers Eknath Shinde, B S Bommai and Yogi Adityanath are said to attend the congregation.

Other than this, India Inc leaders such as Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons India, Rajesh Gopinath, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Consultancy Services, CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra, Rishad Premji, executive chairman, Wipro; Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm; Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India and Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, SBI, might attend the meeting. According to a statement, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said, "We see the manifold political, economic and social forces creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level. To address the root causes of this erosion of trust, we need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors, creating the conditions for a strong and durable recovery."

He added, "At the same time there must be the recognition that economic development needs to be made more resilient, more sustainable and nobody should be left behind." (ANI)

