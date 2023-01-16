Hobit, An E-learning Platform for Hobbies Closes Rs 4 Crore in Seed Round

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The round was led by Research Capital's Douglas Penny, Largest investment banking firm of Toronto, Canada and also saw the participation of ex Global CEO of Bookings.com (Stoffer Anko Norden). Startup Lanes, Marwari Catalysts and IVY Growth Associates played a important role in growth of the company.

Hobit, Founded during the first lockdown in 2020, by Gaurav Dua, Arpit Tyagi, and Lakshay Rohilla, Hobit is addressing the market for extracurricular activities/hobbies for working professionals and home makers where people learn from the industry's top-notch artists through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Gaurav Dua, Co-founder & CEO (HOBIT) added, "Our goal is to help you learn in the best way possible, across categories and mediums. The next decade will see new paradigms of learning and for this, we're building a new model of community and learning that is a fundamental evolution of ed-tech."

Hobit Claims to have impacted 2 lakhs+ lives in India and UAE by helping users pursuing their favourite hobby. Arpit Tyagi, Co-founder & COO further commented, In today's era, the biggest challenge for home makers & working professionals is of not getting enough possible time to pursue their hobbies. Hobit helps them to pursue their hobby at their convenient time and place with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Lakshay rohilla, Co-founder & CTO commented that, Hobit has seen tremendous growth in the past One year, Our community of like-minded individuals is seeing high engagement with average conversation started within the platform with each other is 3 minutes and platform is having 20+ minutes average user engagement time. The non-academic EdTech startup will use the funds to strategically allocate for strengthening the technology & product, Penetrating in UAE and US market, user base expansion, strengthening the team, and accelerating its growth in order to expand its footprint in India and international markets.

