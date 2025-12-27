Elderly Man's Tragic End: A Tale of Harassment and Despair
An elderly man named Bhuvan Prakash Sharma, aged 65, allegedly took his own life by consuming poison due to harassment by moneylenders. In his suicide note, Sharma named Jitendra Rathore as his harasser and appealed for justice. A police investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
Bhuvan Prakash Sharma, a 65-year-old resident of Govind Vatika, Jhotwara, allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The incident came to light after Sharma was declared dead during treatment at SMS Hospital, following his health's rapid deterioration, police reported this Saturday.
Authorities unveiled Sharma's suicide note, a two-page document claiming that ongoing harassment by moneylenders pushed him to this tragic decision. The note specifically accuses Jitendra Rathore and urges the administration to ensure justice and family security, according to SHO Surendra Singh of Khora Bisal.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and subsequently released to the family. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations mentioned in the note to bring clarity and justice to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)