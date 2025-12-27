Elderly Man's Tragic End: A Tale of Harassment and Despair

Bhuvan Prakash Sharma, a 65-year-old resident of Govind Vatika, Jhotwara, allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The incident came to light after Sharma was declared dead during treatment at SMS Hospital, following his health's rapid deterioration, police reported this Saturday.

Authorities unveiled Sharma's suicide note, a two-page document claiming that ongoing harassment by moneylenders pushed him to this tragic decision. The note specifically accuses Jitendra Rathore and urges the administration to ensure justice and family security, according to SHO Surendra Singh of Khora Bisal.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and subsequently released to the family. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations mentioned in the note to bring clarity and justice to the case.

