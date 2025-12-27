Left Menu

Detention of Suspected Over Ground Workers in Kashmir Under PSA

Three individuals from south Kashmir's Shopian district have been detained under the Public Safety Act for allegedly assisting militants. The detainees, identified as Owais Ahmad Lone, Mashooq Ahmad Shah, and Subzar Ahmad Gani, were taken into custody after repeated unlawful activities despite preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals suspected of aiding militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to local police reports.

Police have identified the detainees as Owais Ahmad Lone, Mashooq Ahmad Shah, and Subzar Ahmad Gani, citing their repeated involvement in activities deemed prejudicial to peace and security. Despite attempts at preventive intervention, these activities persisted.

The District Magistrate in Shopian issued detention orders following the legal formalities, leading to the detainees being taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, authorities detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

