Detention of Suspected Over Ground Workers in Kashmir Under PSA
Three individuals from south Kashmir's Shopian district have been detained under the Public Safety Act for allegedly assisting militants. The detainees, identified as Owais Ahmad Lone, Mashooq Ahmad Shah, and Subzar Ahmad Gani, were taken into custody after repeated unlawful activities despite preventive measures.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals suspected of aiding militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to local police reports.
Police have identified the detainees as Owais Ahmad Lone, Mashooq Ahmad Shah, and Subzar Ahmad Gani, citing their repeated involvement in activities deemed prejudicial to peace and security. Despite attempts at preventive intervention, these activities persisted.
The District Magistrate in Shopian issued detention orders following the legal formalities, leading to the detainees being taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, authorities detailed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns
Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration
Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, reports AP.
Resident Doctors at IGMC Shimla Announce Indefinite Strike Over Security Concerns