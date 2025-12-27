Detention of Suspected Over Ground Workers in Kashmir Under PSA

Three individuals suspected of aiding militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to local police reports.

Police have identified the detainees as Owais Ahmad Lone, Mashooq Ahmad Shah, and Subzar Ahmad Gani, citing their repeated involvement in activities deemed prejudicial to peace and security. Despite attempts at preventive intervention, these activities persisted.

The District Magistrate in Shopian issued detention orders following the legal formalities, leading to the detainees being taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, authorities detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)