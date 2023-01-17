ATM Ventures, Houzbay Consulting join hands for a real estate project in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/SRV): AMT Ventures has teamed up with launch and strategic partner Houzbay to launch their new project "Kadamba" in the foothills of Nandi Hills in North Bengaluru. The partnership is meant for AMT Ventures' 55-acre dream project, "Kadamba" Estate Plots & Farm Villas, right in the foothills of Nandi Hills, North Bengaluru. The founding members of AMT Ventures, Amit, Mahesh, and Tarun, believe in creating properties that blend elegant designs with top-notch functionality and mentioned that AMT would redefine luxury living with their upcoming projects in Bengaluru and Goa.

With an expanse of 55 acres, "Kadamba" is a distinguished eco-living project that is entirely nature-inspired and is located 30 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and just 5 minutes from Prestige Golfshire. The development is being promoted as a "Tropical-themed" design, and it appears to blend the principles of Bali architecture with modern design and innovation. "Kadamba" is designed to offer its occupants a lush green environment with well-lit wide roads, water bodies, integrated landscaping, and all the modern lifestyle conveniences. Thanks to its beautiful location, which is nestled in the vibrant natural setting of Nandi Hills and just a few kilometres from the Sadhguru Isha Foundation. The founders of HOUZBAY, Boppanna Monnapa and Rayan Munawer, mentioned that there is a surge in customers looking at farm plots, and at "KADAMBA," customers would have the option to choose from just an estate plot or a plot with a Bali-themed farm villa.

"Kadamba" is a smart investment for many reasons. The location of the development in the foothills of Nandi Hills and its proximity to the Sadhguru Isha Foundation provides a unique blend of natural beauty and urban convenience. The development's modern amenities and soothing environment make it an ideal place to call home or a great option for a weekend getaway. The serene and peaceful environment at "Kadamba" makes it a great place for pet parents to spend time with their pets. The development is designed to provide pet owners with a secure and lush environment where their pets can play and explore.

"Kadamba" is the perfect embodiment of elegance and luxury. The development spans 55 acres and offers plot sizes ranging from 6000 to 12,000 square feet. So, get ready to unify with nature! The "Kadamba" farm villas are designed to be a perfect weekend home or farm home for families where they can relax and unwind in the harmony of nature. It's harder than it seems to construct living spaces. It needs to be planned, and so does "Kadamba," so that you can feel the calmness of nature's vibrant elements! The environment provides a perfect blend of modern living with nature's wellness, making it a perfect place to call "home."

