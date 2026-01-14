Step into Your Story: AI Audiobook Experience at New Delhi Fair

The vibrant New Delhi World Book Fair has unveiled a new technological marvel: an AI-powered audiobook booth by Bookswagon, a well-known online bookstore. This innovative setup invites visitors to become the voice behind their cherished stories, providing a uniquely personalized audiobook experience.

Participants can record a 30-second voice sample, which Bookswagon's advanced voice personalization technology uses to narrate over 100 available audiobook titles, such as classics like 'Moby-Dick' and 'The Ramayana'. The real charm lies in the personal touch, offering listeners a chance to hear stories narrated in their own or their loved one's voice, enriching the experience through emotional connection.

Founder Shubam Jain explains that while currently available in a demo version, a fully developed feature set is soon to be released, promising listeners complete audiobooks in their cloned voice. This development could forever change audiobook listening, making it more intimate and nostalgic. The fair, featuring global participation and a wide array of events, continues to celebrate literary innovation and cultural exchange.