Left Menu

Step into Your Story: AI Audiobook Experience at New Delhi Fair

At the New Delhi World Book Fair, Bookswagon introduces an AI-powered audiobook booth allowing visitors to narrate favorite stories in their own voice. This innovative technology offers a personalized storytelling experience, transforming the way stories are experienced and adding emotional depth and connection to narration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:21 IST
Step into Your Story: AI Audiobook Experience at New Delhi Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant New Delhi World Book Fair has unveiled a new technological marvel: an AI-powered audiobook booth by Bookswagon, a well-known online bookstore. This innovative setup invites visitors to become the voice behind their cherished stories, providing a uniquely personalized audiobook experience.

Participants can record a 30-second voice sample, which Bookswagon's advanced voice personalization technology uses to narrate over 100 available audiobook titles, such as classics like 'Moby-Dick' and 'The Ramayana'. The real charm lies in the personal touch, offering listeners a chance to hear stories narrated in their own or their loved one's voice, enriching the experience through emotional connection.

Founder Shubam Jain explains that while currently available in a demo version, a fully developed feature set is soon to be released, promising listeners complete audiobooks in their cloned voice. This development could forever change audiobook listening, making it more intimate and nostalgic. The fair, featuring global participation and a wide array of events, continues to celebrate literary innovation and cultural exchange.

TRENDING

1
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

 India
2
Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

 Global
3
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

 India
4
Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026