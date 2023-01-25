APAR, the 1st Speciality Oils, and Lubricants, Conductors and Cables Manufacturer in India to offer Professional Mentoring to Its Employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): APAR Industries Limited - the largest conductor manufacturer in the world has partnered with Intercell - Virtual Mentor Network for professional mentoring services. Intercell is the World's first SaaS and AI-based platform for online mentoring. It has mentors from 30+ countries, who have worked with 5000+ brands and are leading industry experts from diverse fields.

APARians will benefit from live mentoring sessions from leading industry mentors on the Intercell platform. APAR intends to create a culture of mentoring wherein employees will connect with their mentors on a regular basis and plan their career growth. The mentors will also train the internal APAR mentors in a Train the mentor program. Sanjay Kumar, CHRO - APAR Industries Limited, said, "APAR Industries Limited has always worked towards employee development and enabling long-term careers with the company. We are delighted to partner with Intercell. Their mentoring platform will give our employees access to industry-leading mentors who will train employees. We will build a culture of mentoring using both internal and external mentors. An enterprise platform customized for our company by Intercell is going to help us achieve our mentoring goals." Arunabh Varma, Founder & CEO - Intercell, said, "We are excited to be working with APAR Industries Limited. It is a pioneer manufacturer and supplier of conductors, cables, specialty oils, polymers, and lubricants in India and over 125 countries. Our mentoring platform will mentor their workforce, create structured and measurable mentoring programs, and enable them to increase their productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness. We look forward to a long-term relationship with APAR Industries Limited."

