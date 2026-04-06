Tim David's Explosive Innings: Catalyzing RCB's Dominant Win

In an electrifying display of power-hitting, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Tim David smashed 70 off just 25 balls against Chennai Super Kings, significantly contributing to his team's commanding victory. The Australian cricketer credited his formidable innings to the insights provided by RCB's batting coach, Dinesh Karthik, which allowed him to prepare well for the conditions.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar described David as the best finisher he's encountered, a claim substantiated by David's eight sixes and three boundaries leading his team to a total of 250 for 3. Patidar, who himself scored a rapid 48, appreciated having Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd as support, boosting his confidence during the chase.

In stark contrast, CSK's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was left searching for answers following a third consecutive defeat. Despite a promising start, CSK lost their grip on the game by the 14th over, a collapse Gaikwad attributed largely to his own lackluster performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)