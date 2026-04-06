Tensions Flare in West Bengal: BJP vs. TMC in Malda Unrest Debate
The TMC has accused the BJP of inciting unrest in West Bengal's Malda district, alleging involvement in gherao incidents and criticizing Prime Minister Modi's remarks on women's safety. The BJP campaigns on law and order issues against the TMC, while the TMC counters with claims of BJP's covert agitation tactics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played a role in fueling unrest in West Bengal's Malda district, where judicial officers were recently surrounded during their duties.
Following accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about women's safety in the state, the TMC responded sharply, calling Modi's claims baseless and accusing the BJP of creating unrest.
Main players in the political fray include TMC leaders who assert BJP's involvement, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar counters by forecasting a shift to justice and law and order in West Bengal post-elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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