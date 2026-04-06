Tensions Flare in West Bengal: BJP vs. TMC in Malda Unrest Debate

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played a role in fueling unrest in West Bengal's Malda district, where judicial officers were recently surrounded during their duties.

Following accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about women's safety in the state, the TMC responded sharply, calling Modi's claims baseless and accusing the BJP of creating unrest.

Main players in the political fray include TMC leaders who assert BJP's involvement, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar counters by forecasting a shift to justice and law and order in West Bengal post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)