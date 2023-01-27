Left Menu

Fire in Mumbai high-rise doused after more than seven hours; no casualties

Fire in Mumbai high-rise doused after more than seven hours; no casualties
The major fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building at Dadar in central Mumbai was extinguished in the wee hours of Friday after more than seven hours of efforts, officials said. The blaze had erupted inside a closed flat on the 42nd floor of the 44-storey R A Residency building located opposite the Mumbai Marathi Grantha Sanghahalaya around 8.30 pm, they said. ''The fire was doused by the Mumbai fire brigade by around 3.50 am, after more than seven hours of effort. No casualties were reported in the incident,'' a civic official said. It was tagged as a level-4 (major) fire, he said, adding that at least 16 fire engines, along with other equipment were involved in the firefighting operation. ''The fire was confined to the electric fittings in the affected flat located on the 42nd floor. Although a short circuit is suspected to be the primary cause of the fire, the exact reason behind it is yet to be known,'' the official said.

