Chris Hemsworth's Kids Remain Unimpressed by His Stardom

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his children are largely indifferent to his global fame. Known for his standout performances in films like 'The Cabin in the Woods' and 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', Hemsworth shares three children with his wife and fellow actor Elsa Pataky.

In a candid interview with entertainment outlet People, Hemsworth humorously recounted how his children initially found it cool that he played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, their interest quickly faded when they realized he couldn't fly, quipping, 'They don't care. They don't care at all.'

Hemsworth, a father to 13-year-old India Rose and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, is currently working on 'Crime 101'. The film, directed by Bart Layton, features a star-studded cast, including Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry.

