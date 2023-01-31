Left Menu

Four killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:17 IST
Four killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

Two persons travelling in the luxury bus received injuries in the accident which took place at around 3.30 am near Mahalakshmi bridge on the highway, an official from Kasa police station said.

The four car occupants were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai, located about 100 km from Palghar, when their vehicle rammed into the bus from behind, the official said.

All the four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said. The two injured persons were hospitalised, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023