Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 465 to Rs 12,165 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 465 or 3.82 per cent at Rs 12,165 per five quintal with an open interest of 23,640 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)