PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Darktrace responds to short seller allegations on accounting practices - Fears grow over fate of 800 jobs at British Steel

- Bank of England to set out 'steady state' measures for LDI market - UK unveils wide-ranging plans to regulate crypto industry

Overview - Darktrace Plc said it was run with "the greatest integrity" after a short-seller's report questioned the British cybersecurity company's financial statements.

- British Steel is drawing up plans to cut 800 jobs even as it continues talks about accessing 300 million pounds ($371.76 million) of taxpayer funding. - The Bank of England will set out a tougher framework next month to regulate liability-driven investment (LDI) funds, which could put them out of reach for some pension schemes, BoE executive director Sarah Breeden said.

- Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing. ($1 = 0.8070 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

