Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?
During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a peace deal with Russia, despite ongoing tensions. The discussions focused on critical issues such as territorial disputes, with both leaders acknowledging the challenges that remain.
US President Donald Trump declared that Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever to a peace agreement, while hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort. However, Trump admitted that negotiations remain fragile and could collapse, prolonging the war.
The meeting followed a two-and-a-half-hour conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite ongoing Russian attacks, Trump expressed belief in Putin's desire for peace.
Both Trump and Zelenskyy identified key issues, including Russia's control over Ukrainian territory. They engaged European leaders to further the peace process, while Trump planned continued dialogues with Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace deal
- negotiations
- Putin
- territory conflict
- European leaders
- war
ALSO READ
Putin and Trump Reject Ceasefire for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Showdown
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Trump's Recent Conversation
Andhra Pradesh's Visionary Leap into Quantum Computing: Transforming Amaravati into a Global Tech Hub
Putin Accuses Kyiv of Stalling Peace Talks