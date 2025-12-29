Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

US President Donald Trump declared that Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever to a peace agreement, while hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort. However, Trump admitted that negotiations remain fragile and could collapse, prolonging the war.

The meeting followed a two-and-a-half-hour conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite ongoing Russian attacks, Trump expressed belief in Putin's desire for peace.

Both Trump and Zelenskyy identified key issues, including Russia's control over Ukrainian territory. They engaged European leaders to further the peace process, while Trump planned continued dialogues with Putin.

