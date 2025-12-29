Left Menu

Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a peace deal with Russia, despite ongoing tensions. The discussions focused on critical issues such as territorial disputes, with both leaders acknowledging the challenges that remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 29-12-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 05:23 IST
Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump declared that Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever to a peace agreement, while hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort. However, Trump admitted that negotiations remain fragile and could collapse, prolonging the war.

The meeting followed a two-and-a-half-hour conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite ongoing Russian attacks, Trump expressed belief in Putin's desire for peace.

Both Trump and Zelenskyy identified key issues, including Russia's control over Ukrainian territory. They engaged European leaders to further the peace process, while Trump planned continued dialogues with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

 Global
2
Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

 Global
4
Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025