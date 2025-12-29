Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

A tragic train derailment in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, claimed the lives of at least 13 people, authorities reported on Sunday.

The Mexican Navy confirmed that the train was transporting 250 individuals, comprising nine crew members and 241 passengers. Of these, 193 passengers have reportedly escaped unharmed, although 98 suffered injuries.

Among the injured, 36 individuals are receiving medical treatment, while officials strive to unravel the circumstances leading to this devastating incident.