Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives
A train derailment in Oaxaca, Mexico, has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 13 individuals. The train, carrying 250 people including crew and passengers, left 98 injured, with 36 requiring medical attention. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials investigate the cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 05:35 IST
A tragic train derailment in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, claimed the lives of at least 13 people, authorities reported on Sunday.
The Mexican Navy confirmed that the train was transporting 250 individuals, comprising nine crew members and 241 passengers. Of these, 193 passengers have reportedly escaped unharmed, although 98 suffered injuries.
Among the injured, 36 individuals are receiving medical treatment, while officials strive to unravel the circumstances leading to this devastating incident.
ALSO READ
Explosion Shakes Badkala Firing Range: Four Army Personnel Injured
Blaze at Bhopal Timber Market: Workers Injured, Goods Destroyed
Teenager Injured in Parking Dispute Shooting in Karawal Nagar
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing
Tragic Collision in Rajasthan: Five Dead, Three Injured