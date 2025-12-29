Shields of Justice: China's 'Just Mission 2025' Drills Around Taiwan

China's military has commenced significant military exercises around Taiwan, termed 'Just Mission 2025', focusing on testing combat preparedness and issuing a stark warning against the push for Taiwanese independence.

The Eastern Theatre Command specified that these drills would include live-fire exercises, covering five zones with restrictions on sea and air traffic for 10 hours, making this the sixth major exercise since 2022.

This development follows heightened tensions after a major U.S. arms deal with Taiwan, as Beijing voices objections to external interferences and demonstrates its military readiness.