Shields of Justice: China's 'Just Mission 2025' Drills Around Taiwan
China's military initiated extensive drills around Taiwan under 'Just Mission 2025' to test combat readiness and issue a warning against Taiwanese independence. The exercises include live-fire training, marking China's sixth military display since 2022 and follow heightened tensions between China and the U.S. over Taipei.
China's military has commenced significant military exercises around Taiwan, termed 'Just Mission 2025', focusing on testing combat preparedness and issuing a stark warning against the push for Taiwanese independence.
The Eastern Theatre Command specified that these drills would include live-fire exercises, covering five zones with restrictions on sea and air traffic for 10 hours, making this the sixth major exercise since 2022.
This development follows heightened tensions after a major U.S. arms deal with Taiwan, as Beijing voices objections to external interferences and demonstrates its military readiness.
