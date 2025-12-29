Left Menu

Tragedy on the Rails: Oaxaca Train Derailment Claims 13 Lives

At least 13 fatalities and 98 injuries resulted from a train derailment in Oaxaca, Mexico. Among 250 aboard, 193 escaped unscathed, but five remain critically injured. An investigation has been launched by Mexico's Attorney General's Office as national authorities respond to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 05:42 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a train derailment in Oaxaca's southern region has left at least 13 people dead, reported Mexican authorities on Sunday.

Aboard the ill-fated Interoceanic train, 250 individuals faced peril, with the Mexican Navy confirming nine crew and 241 passengers were involved. Authorities have cautiously declared 193 as cleared of danger, though 98 suffered injuries, and among these, 36 required medical care, with five in a dire state, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum's communication on X.

The catastrophe, occurring between Chivela and Nizanda, has prompted Mexico's Attorney General, Ernestina Godoy Ramos, to initiate an official investigation, as posted on social media.

