Left Menu

JM Financial net income falls 12 pc to Rs 190 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST
JM Financial net income falls 12 pc to Rs 190 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Financial services firm JM Financial on Friday reported a 12.3 per cent fall in net income at Rs 190.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Even though the company said its loan book rose 35.5 per cent to Rs 15,234 crore during the quarter, its income growth declined 1.9 per cent to Rs 946.1 crore.

The company did not offer an explanation for the decline in its profit but said the quarterly net profit includes Rs 56.8 crore from IPO financing activity.

It has seen all-round improvement in asset quality with gross NPAs falling steeply to 3.60 per cent from 4.39 per cent and the net NPAs also falling to 2.23 per cent from 2.76 per cent.

SMA-2 or special mention accounts which remain stressed for 60-90 days also more than halved to 1.07 per cent from 2.50 per cent on an annualised basis.

Similarly, total provision to the total loan book declined to 4.11 per cent from 6.96 per cent and the loan book under Covid resolution framework declined to 0.35 per cent from 0.91 per cent.

Its wholesale mortgage book rose 18.7 per cent to Rs 7,938 crore, the retail mortgage book jumped 58.5 per cent to Rs 1,572 crore.

The financial institution financing book increased 8.4-times to Rs 1,009 crore but the capital market book declined close to 4 per cent to Rs 904 crore from Rs 940 crore, taking the total loan book to Rs 15,234 crore, which is a growth of 35.5 per cent, Vishal Kampani, non-executive vice-chairman of the company, said.

He said the asset growth was driven by the mortgage side both retail as well as wholesale and asserted that the company is on track to achieve the loan book guidance provided for the retail and wholesale mortgage businesses. Its mortgage book touched Rs 10,480 crore during the quarter.

Considering global macro conditions, high interest rates, inflation and geopolitical conditions, the equity market is expected to remain volatile in the first half of this calendar year, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023