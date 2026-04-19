Ukraine Strikes Russia's Drone Manufacturing Hub
Ukraine's military targeted a drone manufacturing plant in Taganrog, Russia, aiming to reduce Russia's drone production capabilities and weaken its ability to launch strikes against Ukrainian civilian targets. The report remains unverified by independent sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military has announced that it successfully struck a drone manufacturing plant located in the Russian city of Taganrog in the Rostov region.
The Ukrainian military highlighted that the destruction of this facility is a strategic move to diminish the enemy's capacity to produce drones, thereby weakening Russia's capability to initiate strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine.
As of now, Reuters has not independently verified these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)