Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Russia's Drone Manufacturing Hub

Ukraine's military targeted a drone manufacturing plant in Taganrog, Russia, aiming to reduce Russia's drone production capabilities and weaken its ability to launch strikes against Ukrainian civilian targets. The report remains unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:22 IST
Ukraine Strikes Russia's Drone Manufacturing Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military has announced that it successfully struck a drone manufacturing plant located in the Russian city of Taganrog in the Rostov region.

The Ukrainian military highlighted that the destruction of this facility is a strategic move to diminish the enemy's capacity to produce drones, thereby weakening Russia's capability to initiate strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Challenges BJP's Alleged Intimidation Over I-PAC Operations

TMC Challenges BJP's Alleged Intimidation Over I-PAC Operations

 India
2
Office Politics or Genuine Claims? Unraveling the TCS Allegations

Office Politics or Genuine Claims? Unraveling the TCS Allegations

 India
3
TMC has mastered art of looting in last 15 years: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.

TMC has mastered art of looting in last 15 years: PM at poll rally in Bengal...

 India
4
Infiltration being encouraged, safety of women compromised under TMC rule in Bengal: PM in Medinipur.

Infiltration being encouraged, safety of women compromised under TMC rule in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026