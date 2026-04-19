Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: A Vote for Change?
Bulgarians are voting for the eighth time in five years, in hope of forming a strong government. The elections follow the resignation of a conservative-led administration amid protests demanding judicial independence and against corruption. Former President Rumen Radev's new coalition leads the polls with a promise to combat corruption.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgarians are set to vote for the eighth time in five years, amid hopes of establishing a stable government that can resolve the persistent political gridlock.
The elections follow the resignation of a conservative administration, triggered by nationwide protests demanding judicial independence and tackling corruption. Rumen Radev, a former president, leads the polls with his newly formed Progressive Bulgaria coalition, advocating for change and promising to tackle oligarchic corruption.
Polling stations across Bulgaria opened early, as the nation watches to see if Radev can surpass Borissov's GERB party, signaling a pivotal moment that might redefine Bulgaria's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government's Unyielding Commitment to Women's Reservation and Combating Corruption
The Anti-Corruption Paradox in Jammu and Kashmir: A Closer Look
Modi Accuses TMC of Corruption and Anti-Tribal Policies in West Bengal
Bulgaria's Political Future: Radev's Promising Lead Amidst a Corruption-Weary Nation
TMC's corruption, atrocities have terrorised people of Bengal, they now have faith in BJP: PM at Purulia poll rally.