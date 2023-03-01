Left Menu

Kirthiga Reddy joins the team of advisors at Jump.trade

GuardianLink, the 360° digital collectible ecosystem enabler, announced the addition of Kirthiga Reddy to the team of advisors. This comes in at a crucial juncture when GuardianLink's flagship platform Jump.trade is set to introduce its racing metaverse game RADDX Racing Metaverse.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:38 IST
Kirthiga Reddy joins the team of advisors at Jump.trade
Kirthiga Reddy joins the team of advisors at Jump.trade. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GuardianLink, the 360° digital collectible ecosystem enabler, announced the addition of Kirthiga Reddy to the team of advisors. This comes in at a crucial juncture when GuardianLink's flagship platform Jump.trade is set to introduce its racing metaverse game RADDX Racing Metaverse. Kirthiga Reddy, with an MBA from Stanford University and an MS in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University, holds the distinction of being the first female investment partner of Softbank Investment Advisers, manager of the USD 130B+ SoftBank Vision Fund. She was also the first ever employee of Facebook India, and served as the Managing Director for Facebook India and South Asia. She is the co-founder and CEO of the mobile-first Web3 platform Virtualness, with a mission to make Web3 accessible to creators, brands, sports, media and entertainment across the globe. "We are thrilled to have Kirthiga Reddy join GuardianLink as an advisor," said Ramkumar Subramaniam, the CEO and co-founder of GuardianLink. "Her enthusiasm for Web3 collaboration, and community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our presence! As a digital collectible ecosystem enabler, we are delighted to share our learnings and partner on infrastructure building and digital collectible utilities to fuel Virtualness' growth." Her strategic leadership helped make India one of the largest markets for Facebook advertising. Today, while the world is set to experience a transition from Web 2.0 to Web3 advertising with its focus on immersive Metaverse experiences, the prowess and experience of Kirthiga Reddy will come in handy for GuardianLink/Jump.trade and its leadership team to steer the games and metaverses forward in the right direction. "The spirit of collaboration is very strong in Web3," said Kirthiga Reddy. "I am a firm believer in the power of ecosystems for any large-scale technology transformation. It will take all of us working together to on-board the next billion users to Web3 as we deliver on the promise of the decentralized world. I am delighted to join GuardianLink's team of advisors at this inflection point as they double down on their foray into the metaverse." Kirthiga Reddy joining GuardianLink's Jump.trade is a testimonial of the commitment that the organization has towards creating delightful experiences for their community, to providing state-of-the-art solutions to brands and creators who look forward to creating an immersive and engaging presence in the Web3 world.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023