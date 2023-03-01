Left Menu

Himachal's GST collection for Feb rises 25 pc to Rs 377 cr

The excise and taxation department of the state on Wednesday said it collected Rs 4,933 crore till February 2023.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:54 IST
Himachal's GST collection for Feb rises 25 pc to Rs 377 cr
A representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The collection of goods and services tax (GST) of Himachal Pradesh in February has registered an increase of 25 per cent with the collection of Rs 377 crore. The GST collections in the current financial year so far are up by 21 per cent. The excise and taxation department of the state on Wednesday said it collected Rs 4,933 crore till February 2023. The handsome growth in GST collections during the current financial year is the result of strengthened enforcement alongside improved taxpayer compliances, the statement from the department said. It also said its sustained training effort has helped in the capacity building of the tax officers in a big way making enforcement activities more effective. It has trained around 450 tax officers recently.

The department has verified 12 lakh e-way bills during road checking conducted in the current financial year. It said it remains committed to improving voluntary compliances with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders. "Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continues to be the focus areas for the department. The department is set to surpass the revenue target of Rs 5,130 crore fixed by the government for the current financial year," Yunus, IAS, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, said in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023