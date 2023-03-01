Two motorbike riders crushed under truck's wheels
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons riding a motorbike were killed after being hit by an unidentified truck on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday, police said. Suraj Kunchikurve (26) and Muttu Laxman Devar (26) were heading for Dharavi from Bhiwandi when their bike was knocked down by the truck near Kharigaon bridge and they came under its wheels.
The truck driver fled from the scene with his vehicle, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Woman harassed, beaten for dowry ends life; husband, his father arrested
Maha: 65-year-old woman loses way at Mumbai station, reunited with family
MUMBAI, FEB 14 Money Market Operations as on FEB 13 2023.
IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials
Mumbai Police recovers narcotics worth Rs 26 lakh, four arrested