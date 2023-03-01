Two motorbike riders crushed under truck's wheels

Two persons riding a motorbike were killed after being hit by an unidentified truck on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday, police said. Suraj Kunchikurve (26) and Muttu Laxman Devar (26) were heading for Dharavi from Bhiwandi when their bike was knocked down by the truck near Kharigaon bridge and they came under its wheels.

The truck driver fled from the scene with his vehicle, police said.

