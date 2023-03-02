Left Menu

Cabinet calls on all sectors of society to drive job creation opportunities

According to the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force survey for the fourth quarter of 2022, a slight but significant decrease was recorded in the rate of unemployment in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:13 IST
Cabinet calls on all sectors of society to drive job creation opportunities
Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Minister said Cabinet welcomed the decrease in the rate of unemployment. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has called on all sectors of society to drive job creation opportunities so the country can break the stubborn cycle of unemployment.

“All sectors of society are called to drive job creation opportunities so that we can continue the downward trend in the unemployment rate as recorded over the last three quarters. Through our collective effort, we can break the stubborn cycle of unemployment in our nation,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

According to the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force survey for the fourth quarter of 2022, a slight but significant decrease was recorded in the rate of unemployment in the country.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Minister said Cabinet welcomed the decrease in the rate of unemployment.

The official rate decreased by 0.2 percent from 32.9% to 32.7 percent.

“Government remains committed to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), which includes our mass public employment programme and efforts to support economic growth that bolsters employment after the devastation of COVID-19,” the Minister said.

Ugandan State Visit

Cabinet also welcomed the successful State Visit by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda to South Africa on 28 February 2023.

During the visit, the two Heads of State addressed a Business Forum and explored trade and investment opportunities.

“They also witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on a number of areas, which included: industrial development cooperation, tourism; transport; communication technologies; correctional services; and women, youth and persons with disabilities.

“The Republic of Uganda is South Africa’s 15th largest trading partner on the continent and the second largest in East Africa. Between 2017 and 2021, total trade between the two countries reached R3 billion,” the Minister said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023