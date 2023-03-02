Left Menu

Two persons charred to death as car catches fire after felling into gorge in HP's Mandi

Padam Singh 27 was injured in the accident and was admitted to the Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 18:34 IST
Two men were charred to death while another suffered serious injuries after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and caught fire, police said.

The accident took place late on Wednesday night on the Jogindernagar-Nohali link road in the district's Padhar sub division.

The deceased were identified as Bhuwan and Chuni Lal both 28 years old, they said. Padam Singh (27) was injured in the accident and was admitted to the Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk. His condition is critical, police said. The three, residents of Nohali in Padhar sub division, were returning from Padhar to Sajhad, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokender Negi said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident took place due to over-speeding and negligent driving, police said and added that its seems the car's driver, Lal, failed to keep control over the vehicle at a curve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

