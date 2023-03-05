Clashes break out in Athens after deadly train crash
Clashes broke out in Athens on Sunday between police and a group of demonstrators over a train crash in Greece earlier this week that killed at least 57 people.
University students and railway workers protested in central Athens over the accident, the deadliest in Greece's living memory.
