2 killed in separate road accidents in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and as many injured in separate road accidents in Delhi, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old man, Pulkit Chawla, was injured after his scooter collided with a motorcycle in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Sunday night, they said.

Chawla, a resident of Hari Nagar who ran a tent business, was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The motorcyclist, Azad Singh (19), a resident of Ranhola Vihar, suffered minor injuries in the accident, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter. CCTV footage is being checked to ascertain the cause of the accident, the DCP said.

In the second incident, a man named Vikas who was riding a motorcycle was killed after he rammed the bike into a tree, the police said.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, three people, in their mid-20s, were going from Inderlok to Kanhaiya Nagar metro station on a motorcycle. The driver rammed the bike into a tree, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. Police said Vikas, who was driving the bike was killed while his pillion rider, also named Vikas, was injured, he said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered in the matter, the police said. According to the police, Vikas and Vikas were drunk. Shankar, who was sitting in the middle of these two, escaped from the spot after the accident. Vikas, a resident of Rohini Sector-26, and Vikas, a resident of Prahladpur Bangar, were returning home, police said, adding that they work as labourers in the factory area of Prahladpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

