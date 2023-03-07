Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in two-wheeler accident in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:33 IST
Maha: Man killed in two-wheeler accident in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Shelavli village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Monday evening, an official said The victim Gurunath Farde was riding his scooter when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, he said.

The man was killed on the spot, the official said, adding that an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023