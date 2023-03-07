Maha: Man killed in two-wheeler accident in Thane district

A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Shelavli village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Monday evening, an official said The victim Gurunath Farde was riding his scooter when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, he said.

The man was killed on the spot, the official said, adding that an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard.

