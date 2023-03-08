US State Department OKs potential sale of early warning aircraft to Japan -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft and related equipment to Japan in a deal valued at up to $1.38 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corp , the Pentagon said.

