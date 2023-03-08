US State Department OKs potential sale of early warning aircraft to Japan -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 01:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft and related equipment to Japan in a deal valued at up to $1.38 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corp , the Pentagon said.
