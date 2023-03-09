Left Menu

Maha: Four killed as car jumps divider, rams into towing van in Nashik district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:29 IST
Four persons were killed and another was injured when their car crashed into a towing van in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Igatpuri on the Mumbai-Agra national highway around 4 pm, said an official.

The car was on its way to Mumbai from Nashik when one of its front tyres burst, following which it jumped the divider and crashed into a towing van which was taking another damaged car to Nashik, he said.

Four passengers of the Mumbai-bound car – two men, one woman and a little girl -- were killed on the spot, while another person was injured. He was admitted to a private hospital, the official added. The deceased were yet to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

