Maha: Four killed as car jumps divider, rams into towing van in Nashik district

Four persons were killed and another was injured when their car crashed into a towing van in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Igatpuri on the Mumbai-Agra national highway around 4 pm, said an official.

The car was on its way to Mumbai from Nashik when one of its front tyres burst, following which it jumped the divider and crashed into a towing van which was taking another damaged car to Nashik, he said.

Four passengers of the Mumbai-bound car – two men, one woman and a little girl -- were killed on the spot, while another person was injured. He was admitted to a private hospital, the official added. The deceased were yet to be identified.

