MP: One dead, 19 injured in bus-van collision in Vidisha

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A person was killed and 19 others were injured on Thursday when their pickup van collided with a bus on Kurwai-Sironj road in Vidisha district, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Ghatwar village, Kurwai police station in-charge Brajendra Singh said.

Among the injured, the condition of four was serious and they were shifted to the Vidisha district hospital for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

