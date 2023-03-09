MP: One dead, 19 injured in bus-van collision in Vidisha

A person was killed and 19 others were injured on Thursday when their pickup van collided with a bus on Kurwai-Sironj road in Vidisha district, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Ghatwar village, Kurwai police station in-charge Brajendra Singh said.

Among the injured, the condition of four was serious and they were shifted to the Vidisha district hospital for treatment, he said.

