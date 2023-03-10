Jharkhand: All women crew operate passenger train

An all-women crew on Friday operated Ranchi-Tori passenger train to mark the International Women's Day, which was celebrated worldwide on Wednesday, an official said.

Since the Women's Day fell on the occasion of Holi festival, the running of the train by all women-crew was decided for Friday, the railway official said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Ranchi railway division Nishant Kumar told PTI, ''The occasion was dedicated to women. A woman officer flagged off the train and it is being manned by all women crew.'' The train was flagged off by senior divisional operation manager (Planning) Shreya Singh from Ranchi Railway station at around 8.55 am.

''This operation by women for a day is just an example. Women can manage entire train operations. Women can lead the country from the front,'' Singh said.

The all women team comprises loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, five ticket collectors and six members of railway protection force (RPF).

In a 2.35 hours journey, the train, carrying hundreds of passengers, will travel 110-km from Ranchi to Tori covering 14 stoppages and return back.

''It's a proud moment for us. We are executing our operation of the day keeping in mind safety and security of the passengers. Women are there in every important department of the railways today,'' said the loco pilot Dipali Amrit.

