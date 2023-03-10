Atomic Loops introduces the revolutionary VR Tech in tourism industry at the G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsReach): The co-founders of Atomic Loops, a Pune-based deep tech company, had the opportunity to showcase Indian technological expertise during the G20 - W20 India inception meeting in the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). A variety of factors related to the W20 India Inception Meeting held on 27-28 February 2023 were discussed. Atomic Loops facilitated a Virtual Reality (VR) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology exhibit to showcase what the future of tourism, education, healthcare, IT could look like.

India assumes the G20 Presidency on the 1st of December 2022 from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. The G20 Presidency steers the G20 agenda for one year and hosts the Summit. The G20 consists of two parallel tracks: the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors lead the Finance Track while Sherpas lead the Sherpa Track after Finance Track. For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core. The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population Atomic Loops media team used 360-degree cameras to capture images at several tourist destinations. Shortly, this digital representation of tourist attractions will help preserve high-quality digital artifacts. The goal of these virtual travel experiences was to produce an experience as close to actually being in the space and time dimensions. Virtual reality technology can be used in the tourism industry to capture tourist places in a distinctive and immersive way.

As the tech industry is undergoing a major transition. Lives will be revolutionized by new-age technologies like AI, Blockchain, Cloud, and Quantum Computing.The increasing importance of technology and innovation in driving economic growth and development in India was also addressed by Atomic Loops. Vinay Phadnis, the co-founder of Atomic Loops, emphasized the potential for virtual reality (VR) and later utilized artificial intelligence to build a true augmented reality experience to enhance information delivery in education, improve travel experience for tourists, address outreach problems in healthcare, etc. He highlighted that their technology may aid in bringing people closer towards the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("The World Is One Family")

Anuj Mokashi, the co-founder of Atomic Loops, also stated that the company intends to promote its cutting-edge technology in various industries and advance India's "Amrit kaal" agenda led by the Prime Minister of India. Anuj Mokashi and Vinay Phadnis are excellent examples of Indian youth pursuing a global perspective towards the advancement of technology for sustainable economic and cultural development. Atomic Loops expressed their sincere gratitude towards MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad Ji and Government authorities including the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation(MTDC), and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) along with other on-ground members of the government to make this vision a reality.

