US STOCKS-Futures dip as SVB Financial extends rout, payrolls data awaited
U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as the selloff in SVB Financial shares extended into premarket trading, while investors awaited a key jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.
Wall Street's main indexes recorded steep losses in the previous session after startups-focused lender SVB Financial Group's share sale to shore up its balance sheet unleashed fears of stress in the banking sector, wiping out more than $80 billion in value from bank shares. Shares of SVB were down more than 41% in premarket trading on Friday, after slumping over 60% in the previous session, while JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo fell between 0.6% and 1.1%.
All three major U.S. indexes are headed towards weekly losses after hawkish messages from Fed Chair Jerome Powell stoked fears that the central bank would shift back to a large rate hike at its March meeting after having dialed down the size of its rate increases a month ago. Traders' bets currently are split nearly equally between the odds of a 25 bps and a 50 bps rate hike at the Fed's March meeting, with rates seen peaking at 5.48% in July..
After a sharp rise in jobless claims last week raised hopes of the Fed likely softening its policy stance, all eyes are now on the non-farm payrolls data due at 8:30 am ET, which is expected to show slower U.S. job growth last month, with the unemployment rate staying at a more than five-decade low. The reading is likely to show nonfarm payrolls grew by 205,000 jobs in February, less than half of the eye-popping 517,000 additions in January. The unemployment rate is forecast to stay unchanged at 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969.
"The strength of the January jobs data came as a surprise to markets," said Mark Haefele Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management in a note. "While an upside surprise of this magnitude looks unlikely, the February report could remain too strong for comfort, from the Fed’s perspective." At 5:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 127 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.04%.
Among other stocks, Gap Inc fell 6.7% in premarket trading after the apparel maker posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand.
