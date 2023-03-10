Left Menu

Global Surfaces sets IPO price band at Rs 133-140 per share

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:45 IST
Global Surfaces sets IPO price band at Rs 133-140 per share
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global Surfaces Ltd, which is into processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz, on Friday said it has set a price band of Rs 133-140 a share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale, which opens for subscription on March 13, will close on March 15, the company said in a statement.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale of up to 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters -- Mayank Shah and Sweta Shah.

Funds raised through fresh issuance will be used for setting up the company's proposed facility -- Global Surfaces FZE -- in Dubai.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to fetch Rs 155 crore from the IPO.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023