States, UTs should interact with business bodies to find ways to reduce logistics costs, bring efficiency: Official

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics, DPIIT, has requested states and Union Territories to interact with business associations and stakeholders on a regular basis to identify issues related to reducing logistics cost and bringing efficiency. The special secretary of department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) was speaking during a series of regional workshops, which were organised to facilitate the wider adoption of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) platform across all the states/UTs to sensitise the state officials about it.

She suggested that an inter-departmental services improvement group may be formed to address logistics-related issues and action plans may be formulated for bringing down logistics cost duly identifying priority areas for taking up multimodal infrastructure related interventions, according to a statement from the ministry of commerce and industry. The first regional workshop for Central and Western Zone was organised on February 20, 2023, in Goa. The second regional workshop with nine states/UTs of the southern region was organised on March 10 and 11 in Kochi, Kerala. These southern states are Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Mapping of freight flows in order to have a demand-driven approach to logistics efficiency for the next 5-10 years, attracting private investments in logistics-related infrastructure and involving start-ups for solutions to promoting logistics efficiency were also mentioned in her remark, according to the statement. She also stressed upon the use of technology and green initiatives during planning of the logistics ecosystem including both planning for infrastructure development for new India and developing an efficient logistics ecosystem.

NMP is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronised implementation for multimodal and last mile connectivity across the country. It was launched by the Prime Minister on October 13, 2021, with a vision to break departmental silos in the government and institutionalise holistic planning for stakeholders across major infrastructure projects. On the first day of the regional workshop in Kochi, a demonstration of best use cases in using the NMP was made by the central ministries. Experience, best practices and vision of using the NMP/SMP platform was shared by the nine participating States/ UTs.

On the second day of the regional workshop in Kochi, there were discussions on National Logistics Policy, state logistics policies, Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) and city logistics plan. For augmenting port connectivity and multimodality through PMGS, a presentation was made by the Cochin Port Authority followed by panel discussion with four major ports of Cochin, Kamarajar Vishakhapatnam and New Mangalore port. A site visit to Kochi was also organised to study Port Connectivity and Coastal projects.

State/UT Logistics Policy has been notified by 18 states. Development of Logistics Ease Across Different State (LEADS) 2023-24 report has also commenced with the objective of analysing the logistics ecosystem of various States/UTs as per a framework, and rank states/UTs on logistics ease. During the workshop, states and UTs also presented an overview of their Logistics Policy.

Tamil Nadu presented a focus on reduction of cost of logistics for export-import as well as domestic trade in the State which is expected to be reduced by 5 to 6 per cent. Karnataka presented its focus on improving the State's performance in logistics.

Andhra Pradesh highlighted their objective to address infrastructure gaps in logistics & supply chain and to promote trade from the East Coast. Telangana underlined its objective of developing a robust logistics ecosystem through MMLPs, dry ports, Cold storages etc.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands presented its focus on reducing logistics cost by enhancing efficiency by enabling multimodal connectivity. (ANI)

