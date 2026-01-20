Rising Tensions: Iran-U.S. Conflict Escalates Amid Protests

Iran's armed forces issued a stark warning to U.S. President Donald Trump following his call for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down. Trump's remarks, labeling Khamenei a 'sick man,' have exacerbated already high tensions between the nations.

The threats from both sides come amid ongoing protests in Iran. The protests, sparked by economic dissatisfaction, have resulted in over 4,484 deaths, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. While the Associated Press has not confirmed this independently, the situation harks back to the revolutionary chaos of 1979.

As a U.S. aircraft carrier reportedly heads toward the Middle East, concerns grow over further escalation. Iran's police chief has hinted at leniency for protestors who surrender, but the future remains uncertain with significant fear over potential executions among the thousands arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)