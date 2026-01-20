BJD Calls for Justice in Cow Vigilante Killing in Odisha

The opposition BJD has voiced a strong demand for justice following the murder of Sk Makandar Mahammad, allegedly by cow vigilantes in Odisha's Balasore district.

A BJD delegation, led by MP Sulata Deo, visited the victim's family and called for swift and strict actions to be taken against the perpetrators. The group discussed the gravity of the situation, which underscores lingering communal tensions in the area.

Three arrests have been made, while others remain at large, prompting criticism of governmental efforts to ensure security for minorities, women, tribals, and Dalits. The BJD stresses that such violence is detrimental to constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)