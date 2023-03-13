Partial closure of Chirag Delhi flyover leads to massive traffic snarls in south Delhi

Massive traffic snarls were reported from parts of south Delhi on Monday due to a partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road for repair work, leaving commuters stuck on the road for hours.

The Delhi Police said it received several calls on its helpline about heavy traffic near the flyover.

Police issued an advisory on Monday regarding construction work on the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala project from the Dwarka link road near the Shiv Murti on National Highway 48.

The particular section will remain closed for 90 days and arrangements for diversions will be made. NH-48 connects a major section between Delhi and Gurugram. The traffic situation will be affected due to the closure of the section.

Several commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

One of them said he was caught in a traffic jam for three hours between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi. Another said he was unable to cover a distance of one kilometre in an hour.

Some reported heavy traffic between Pushpa Bhawan and Chirag Delhi since 7:30 am.

One Twitter user complained that authorities shut down the Chirag Delhi flyover on a day when Class-12 students had to appear in board exams.

Another said the Chirag Dilli crossing has become the most painful bottleneck in south Delhi.

''There is a complete mess on the Chirag Dilli flyover, please ensure that the traffic light on Gurdwara Road, GK2 is functional to avoid chaos. No planning for traffic at Chirag Delhi,'' another commuter wrote on Twitter.

Massive traffic snarls were witnessed near the Chirag Delhi flyover, a commuter said, adding that at the Pushpa Bhawan signal, motorists were seen driving their vehicles on the wrong side of the road. Violations of traffic norms by e-rickshaws were also witnessed at Maharishi Valmiki Marg, he said.

The closure of the flyover led to chaos and traffic snarls and traffic police personnel were nowhere to be seen, another commuter said.

On a lighter note, one Twitter user said: ''Guruji has reached the Oscars and I can't even reach Defence Colony because the Chirag Delhi flyover is shut #AcademyAwards #ElephantWhisperer.'' The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted saying vehicular movement was hit on the Ganda Nala road on the carriageway from the hospital traffic signal to the Nizamuddin East traffic signal as well as on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, on the carriageway from the Moolchand flyover towards the Lodhi Road flyover, due to the breakdown of buses.

The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the traffic police said.

Officials said traffic will be affected on certain routes in south Delhi as one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover will remain closed for 25 days from March 12.

