False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) retracted an earlier report of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Thailand, citing a possible glitch. The Thai meteorological service confirmed no such quake occurred. The GFZ frequently updates and corrects its reports as new data becomes available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) withdrew its advisory regarding a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reportedly hitting Thailand early Monday. Official clarification followed to assure there was no such seismic event in the region.

A GFZ spokesperson mentioned that the agency was investigating the cause of what appeared to be an erroneous report, possibly due to a technical glitch. The initial claim came shortly after a confirmed earthquake off the coast of the nearby island of Borneo.

Such updates from monitoring bodies like GFZ are common practice, as they diligently revise reports in light of new information and remove inaccurate ones to prevent misinformation.

