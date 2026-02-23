Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tensions escalated in west Delhi as the family and friends of a 25-year-old delivery executive, who died in a recent road accident, protested outside the Tilak Nagar Police Station on Sunday. The demonstrators called for justice and demanded harsh action against the driver involved, who reportedly obtained bail on bailable charges.

The deceased, identified as Hem Shankar from Raghubir Nagar, tragically lost his life when a car allegedly rear-ended his electric scooter near the Subhash Nagar Metro station on the Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road. Police were informed of the crash around 3.30 am and discovered both vehicles at the scene.

Shankar, who was the sole breadwinner for his family and worked for a quick e-commerce platform, was declared dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The accused, Mohit Kumar, a Najafgarh resident and MCD contractor, was detained, and his vehicle impounded. Police assure the matter is under thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)