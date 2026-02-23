Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Following the death of Hem Shankar, a delivery executive, in a road accident in west Delhi, his family and friends protested outside the Tilak Nagar Police Station. They demanded justice and harsh penalties for the driver involved, who has been released on bail. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 00:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in west Delhi as the family and friends of a 25-year-old delivery executive, who died in a recent road accident, protested outside the Tilak Nagar Police Station on Sunday. The demonstrators called for justice and demanded harsh action against the driver involved, who reportedly obtained bail on bailable charges.

The deceased, identified as Hem Shankar from Raghubir Nagar, tragically lost his life when a car allegedly rear-ended his electric scooter near the Subhash Nagar Metro station on the Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road. Police were informed of the crash around 3.30 am and discovered both vehicles at the scene.

Shankar, who was the sole breadwinner for his family and worked for a quick e-commerce platform, was declared dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The accused, Mohit Kumar, a Najafgarh resident and MCD contractor, was detained, and his vehicle impounded. Police assure the matter is under thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

 India
2
India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

 India
3
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
4
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026