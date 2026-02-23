RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

At a recent event marking the RSS's centennial celebrations, Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organization's mission is focused on individual growth to build a robust society, distancing itself from overt Hindutva politics.

Bhagwat urged people to understand the Sangh's role as a social force. Highlighting India's emerging global leadership role, he called for empowerment through Sangh activities.

Addressing women's role, he advocated for their full participation in governance, and stressed the importance of unity in tackling divisive issues like reservation and the uniform civil code.

(With inputs from agencies.)