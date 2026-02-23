Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the organization's mission is to foster individual development to build a strong society and nation, not engage in Hindutva politics. He highlighted the importance of power, women's equal participation in governance, and environmental conservation, calling for societal unity and strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-02-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 00:00 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event marking the RSS's centennial celebrations, Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organization's mission is focused on individual growth to build a robust society, distancing itself from overt Hindutva politics.

Bhagwat urged people to understand the Sangh's role as a social force. Highlighting India's emerging global leadership role, he called for empowerment through Sangh activities.

Addressing women's role, he advocated for their full participation in governance, and stressed the importance of unity in tackling divisive issues like reservation and the uniform civil code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

 India
2
India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

 India
3
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
4
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026