RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the organization's mission is to foster individual development to build a strong society and nation, not engage in Hindutva politics. He highlighted the importance of power, women's equal participation in governance, and environmental conservation, calling for societal unity and strategic growth.
At a recent event marking the RSS's centennial celebrations, Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organization's mission is focused on individual growth to build a robust society, distancing itself from overt Hindutva politics.
Bhagwat urged people to understand the Sangh's role as a social force. Highlighting India's emerging global leadership role, he called for empowerment through Sangh activities.
Addressing women's role, he advocated for their full participation in governance, and stressed the importance of unity in tackling divisive issues like reservation and the uniform civil code.
