BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

At a rally aimed at spotlighting governance issues in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged failures. Speaking at the BJP's 'Purvanchal Samman' event, Saini highlighted what he termed 'misrule' by AAP, asserting that his party is poised for victory in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Highlighting the perceived inaction of AAP, Saini accused the party of unfulfilled promises and corruption. He drew contrasts between AAP's governance and Haryana's welfare initiatives, like the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. He argued that AAP has disappointed people with unkept promises, including claims of monthly allowances for women and crop procurement at MSP.

The rally was met with protests from AAP workers, who displayed black flags in opposition to Saini's presence. The protest leaders accused BJP of anti-Punjab tendencies and withholding essential state funds. Punjab BJP leaders condemned the protests, framing them as a manifestation of AAP's frustration and predicted a BJP comeback in the next election.

