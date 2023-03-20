FDIC announces agreement to sell Signature Bank assets to New York Community Bancorp

A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp has entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to purchase deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank, which was closed earlier this month.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the deal would see Flagstar Bank, the subsidiary, assume substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios, and all 40 of Signature Bank's former branches. The FDIC said roughly $60 billion of the bank's loans and $4 billion of its deposits will remain in receivership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)