Mumbai-bound Indigo flight diverted to Rangoon due to medical emergency

A city-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon Yangon in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said.However, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:01 IST
A city-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said.

However, ''on arrival'', the passenger was declared dead by the ''airport medical team'', IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

''IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details.

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away. Earlier on March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency. The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

