Strike over pay paralyses rail, air travel in Germany

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:59 IST
Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labour unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members.

The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country's ports and waterways joined the strike.

Many commuters opted to drive, causing delays on the roads, while those who could worked from home.

Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5 per cent and have dismissed offers from employers of 5 per cent in two stages plus one-off payments.

Labour strikes are a regular occurrence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

The walkout already caused disruption and delays Sunday, as travellers scrambled to reach their destinations early.

